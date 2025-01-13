Christmas has produced an increase in cases of flu and respiratory viruses. In this sense, doctors’ offices and pharmacies have become a hive of people desperate to find a medicine that, although they do not eliminate the virus, help alleviate the symptoms.

One of the best known drugs is Respibiena nasal decongestant medication indicated for the local and temporary relief of nasal congestion, in adults and children over 6 years of age.

However, it is important to read the leaflet carefully and take into account the instructions to avoid risks. In this sense, a pharmaceutical has warned about the possible dangers of this medicine.

In a video published on her TikTok account (@claudialvega), Claudia Vega responds to the statements of The Xokas in which he praises the benefits of Respibien. «Incredible that it works extremely well (…) This is dangerous because of how efficient it is. You do this again and again and after three minutes there is nothing,” says the YouTuber.









How to use Respibien correctly

The pharmaceutical company agrees with El Xokas and defends that Respibien is a “wonderful” medicine, but at the same time highlights that it is also a “dangerous” drug.

As Claudia explains, Respibien contains oxymetazoline as an active ingredient that, administered nasally, “produces a constriction of the blood vessels at a local level, which causes decongest the mucosa and you have that feeling of breathe great».

However, the pharmacist warns, the problem “comes when we do not follow the instructions.” And, as he explains, “the prospectus clearly states that you can only apply a spray in each nostril no more than twice a day for a maximum of three days in a row.

In this way, its correct use would be twice a day, in the morning and at night, and only for three days. «But not because it can produce the famous rebound effect and, instead of reducing congestion, it increases it,” he points out.

«This becomes a whiting that bites its tail. You don’t breathe, you apply it, you don’t breathe, you apply it… and so on for an indefinite amount of time because you don’t know when to stop because you never breathe well,” he explains.

The pharmacist claims to know people who “have been hooked” on Respibien for years and mentions several possible risks of this medication if used incorrectly: “It can lead you to a chronic renitis and that they have to operate on you or that there is no solution and that ruin your nose for life».

In any case, Respibien is a very effective drug to end nasal congestion, but it must be used only “at specific times” and “always with control”the pharmacist insists again.