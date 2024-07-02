The umpteenth quarrel family has turned into something worse. A man and his partner allegedly began arguing furiously until he fell from the balcony. The man is in rather serious conditions while the woman was stopped by the police.

Place of the dispute

Here’s what happened in Trieste.

Domestic dispute turns into a nightmare: he falls from the balcony and is in serious condition

The quarrels within the four walls of the house are the order of the day for most people, but in the vast majority of cases everything is resolved with biscuits and wine. This however is not what happened to Opicinaa small town in Trieste, where a man and a woman began to argue tirelessly.

Stock image

The two cohabitants have been living on the first floor of a building for some time. The argument apparently escalated to the point of arousing suspicion among the neighbors, and not only that. After some shouting and a lot of noise, the 45-year-old man literally precipitate down from the balcony of his house.

At first his conditions did not seem to be the most serious, as he was alert and cooperative. After a few minutes, however, some difficulties became apparent in the man. He was intubated and transported to the Cattinara hospital where he is now lying in serious conditions.

Injured Man’s Partner Arrested: What Happened?

There fall would be related to the fight, although it is really difficult to say what happened within the walls of that house. It is not the first time that similar episodes occur in that context. Apparently the man would have put in place rather violent towards his partner. She may have defended herself following an attack or may not be responsible for what happened at all.

Archive photo

Anyway, it was the same stop by the Carabinieri in order to provide their version of the facts and to understand if in some way she could be the responsible of what happened. There are so many topics that will have to be explored in the next few hours and all of this will have to be dealt with by the Prosecutor’s Office of Trieste. Obviously, the couple’s neighbors who witnessed the scene will also be questioned and only then will it be possible to have clearer ideas about what happened.