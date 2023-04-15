After a long season and in which the team has gone from less to more, ODILO FC Cartagena Cebé has before them today (7:00 p.m.) the possibility of trying to achieve a victory that allows them to take a certain advantage in scoring to face the I’m back in Amorebieta next week with a small mattress.

Those of Aranzana, seventh in the Eastern Conference, host Bizkaia Zornotza, third in the Western Conference. The Basques are one of the most powerful teams in the category and have played in two consecutive playoffs, in addition to being the LEB Silver Cup champions last season. It’s some great baggage for a classic league kit that’s built for promotion.

The Basques have Alberto Cabrera enrolled in their ranks, a point guard who has been a differential throughout the season and who is playing this week with Lenovo Tenerife in the Champions League. He has the ‘1’ an average of 12.7 points in the regular season and a rating of 21.2 and has been one of the most important in the category. His presence will remain unknown until the last moment, which could upset the plans of Mikel Garitaonandia’s men.

The tie will be decided next Saturday in Amorebieta, but for Cebé it would be key to take a small scoring advantage to be able to afford a bad stretch of the game in the Basque lands. For this, from the albinegro club they have overturned throughout the week with the aim of filling the Palacio de los Deportes.

guaranteed environment



The board chaired by David Ayala considers that a full Palace can be a transcendental factor and, for this reason, they have given out invitations to schoolchildren throughout the week, in addition to putting tickets on sale at a very affordable price: for five euros, subscribers They are entitled to two locations.

In addition, the club will set up a ‘fan zone’ starting at 5:30 p.m. with the aim of attracting fans to the surroundings of the Palace: there will be music, games and free beer for attendees.