Doubts about the latest messages, the mother: “The police emptied the phone”

The body of Julia Ituma, the eighteen-year-old volleyball player who died in Istanbul after falling from the sixth floor of the hotel where she was staying with the team after the Champions League semi-final match, he will return to Italy today. This was confirmed to Agi by the general director of Igor Volley Enrico Marchioni, the last of the staff to return to Novara from Turkey, where he has made himself available to the authorities for the processing of bureaucratic procedures. It has also been confirmed that Julia’s funeral will be celebrated in Milan on Tuesday morning at 11 in the church of San Filippo Neri in via Gabbro in the Bovisasca district. It is the parish where Julia started playing volleyball.

Meanwhile, the mother of the missing girl does not rest. As Republic writes, “a Turkish newspaper claims that the girl would have sent a last greeting on the chat of her teammates, a “goodbye”, or “goodbye” (Hurriyet writes «good-bye»), or a hello, but she doesn’t know anything about it. Julia’s phone was seized by the police and then handed over to the staff of the Italian consulate in Istanbul. “I saw it, but it was completely empty,” she explains. “I turned it on, but there was nothing left inside her. Deleted sms, address book, and WhatsApp messages. Indeed, the WhatsApp app has also disappeared”.

And Elizabeth says that “«the investigators certainly copied the content to understand who he spoke and chatted with before he died. But I want to know too, I have the right. Instead I find myself an empty phone»”. There is a yellow around his last message on the team group, reported by the Turkish media but denied by the team.

Meanwhile, the scientific police, “who inspected Julia and Lucia Varela’s room for a long time, and took the fingerprints on the railing of the large French window on the sixth floor, and on the inside and outside of the door. “The window was found closed, so I’m told» explains his mother Elizabeth. Then Julia would go out onto the very narrow balcony, shutting the window behind her. She easily climbed over the railing (about one meter high), she would then have jumped. This explains the fact that the roommate didn’t notice anything.”

