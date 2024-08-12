This is a very short video released by Netflix on YouTube : it lasts only 49 seconds and at first glance it might not reveal anything, but in reality it is very interesting.

At the end of the year the second season of one of the most successful series on Netflix: we are obviously talking about Squid Game The Korean opera has already been presented by the streaming platform but now a new one is available teaser trailer .

Squid Game Season 2 Teaser Trailer

In a very short clip published by Netflix, we see Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) back in his Squid Game uniform, and he has the same number: 456. This is what we all feared would happen after watching Gi-hun fight to the death to get out of the competition alive in the first season. In the finale, he managed to survive, win the prize, and be free.

However, he realized that the cycle was about to begin again when he saw someone receiving Squid Game’s business card on his way to the airport. In his final moments, he swore he would eliminate the games and the Front Man once and for all. Now we know he’ll do it from the inside.

The trailer also allows us to briefly see other playerssuch as 007, 222, 044 and 380. We don’t see their faces, unfortunately, but we know that they will be new actors given the deaths of the first season. The video finally tells us that “the real games begin”.

The release date for Squid Game Season 2 has already been announced, along with Season 3.