Amber Heard is expecting her second babythree years after becoming a single mother, after bringing her little daughter Oonagh Paige into the world.

The happy news was shared last Thursday by the actress’ representative. “It is still quite early, so you will understand that We don’t want to go into too many details at this stage.“, he assured the magazine People.

Now, the actress herself has confirmed it, when it has been hunted by Madridin their first images since the news was known. According to Europa Press reportsthis Saturday, the actress was seen leaving her home in the capital.

With a smile on your face He greeted the press who were in the vicinity and got into the vehicle that was waiting for him at the door.

Shortly after, also on the same day, Amber took advantage of the good weather in the capital to go for a run in the center and confirmed the news. “Thank you”she said in response to the press about the questions to her pregnant woman and congratulations for him. Of course, he was also quick to ask for discretion: “At this moment in my life I ask for respect for my privacy“.