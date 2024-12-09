Aguilar publishes his complete poetic work.

Text: Enrique Villagrasa

I suppose presenting the poetry of Gata Cattana (Ana Isabel García Llorente, Adamuz, Córdoba, 1991) at this point in the century it seems silly to me, knowing that she was a person gifted with the gift of words and there are her poems and texts collected under the title complete poetry (Aguilar). It is, I have no doubt, a poem to awaken the night from its deepest sleep: “human rights begin at home.” That’s nothing!

This volume, which barely has 230 pages, including the Editor’s notethree pagesMonica Adán Frutos and a two-page prologue Lorena G. Maldonadothey realize what I say: “They have spoken to me about the mother/ and the wife./ But I speak to them about the woman./ The whirlwind woman, with her hurricanes. A WOMAN./ One of those.”

All his poems, both those of The Mohs scalesuch as those collected under the title of I did not come to be meat: Texts of adolescence (Prior to 2010) and Texts after 2010, are an ethical and aesthetic challenge, a commitment to feminism and social justice and a dialogue with death. That death that was there waiting for it to arrive that March 2017. Although I believe and wish not to be mistaken that its verses are ultimately that celebration, that celebration of life and passionate love for every living creature, including the featherless bipeds, to which We are left with: “The word given, the time we wasted on chimeras and the added value of loyalty.”

Many things have been said about her, but she was a poet through and through, even though she was an unrepentant rap singer, touched with the gift of music as well. She was aware of everything and knew she had been chosen: she and her character: “You and the partying moon/ with the face of a lamb/ that I once lent you.” Poems and verses chiseled with a firm hand, what power, what images and tropes, how much beauty everywhere. We need this fierce, wild, critical, feminist and supportive poetry, to raise awareness about this cynical world that has been our lot: “When blind hunger, inflation attacks and debts overlap and barely let us say that we are the ones we are, that is when we are the most; “That’s all we have left.”

Lorena G. Maldonado in her prologue says that Gata Cattana was more than a rapper and more than a poet: she was a medium and I will not be the one to disprove her reason. And he is also right to comment on the multiple Anas that inhabited it and point out that “today I am looking for you beneath all things, in the secret that makes the reeds stand.” And it is no wonder that this poetry has many Lorca echoes.

For her part, Mónica Adán, the editor, rightly explains the essence and substance of this volume, since: “it gives us an idea of ​​the immense talent of the woman who was and who she could have been. Ana, with all certainty, was destined to be an example for many women, to have a fruitful career in music and literature, to be a provocation for many and a scourge for so many.

Without going any further, it is a poem that is useful to us readers, because it helps us unblock ourselves emotionally, to be happy and not be resentful or angry: it was its objective: “It speaks of love,/ as if it were a presence/ and not an absence.”

Please read it if you haven’t already, readers! It will not disappoint you!: “And, if we ever negotiate a new world, we want coffee for everyone, who has been washing the cups for many centuries.”

I AM JUST THE MIDDLE

As Phidias chose among the rocks

the most docile to give flesh and blood,

That’s how I look for the words I use in the language.

There will not be an accent, a comma, a period.

They are dictates that come to me from up there,

They appear impertinent.

If the shape is not precise,

I am just the middle.