The Verdiblancos fall to the bottom team, as they succumbed in Valencia
It shows better numbers than in other eras, but it does not avoid its appointment with tradition: it loses again against the last team in the League, while it is capable of beating Villarreal or Atlético de Madrid. In their day, the Atlético team scored five goals against the Pucelanos; Betis shot on goal three times in 90 minutes
20 seconds after the game began, Johnny lost a ball a few meters from his area and Valladolid was about to open the scoring. “Today we have Currobetis,” said the one watching the game next to me. «Valladolid does not beat him…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Betis
Leave a Reply