What happened? Jessica Newton She traveled to Spain to spend a few weeks off before returning to Peru to carry out activities involving national beauty pageants. This Saturday, January 27, Newton reported through her social networks that she was the victim of a robbery in the house where she was staying with her husband, Fernando Sánchez de La Madrid. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Jessica Newton say about her robbery report in Spain?

On his official Instagram profile, Newton The radical change it made in its content surprised everyone and everyone. Let us remember that until a few hours ago, she was sharing the performance of the personal interview of the Peruvian representative to the Miss Hispanoamericana pageant.

A few hours ago, Jessica told all her followers that the house where she was staying, a property rented from a well-known company in the European country, was robbed. “They robbed us! We have rented a property from Home Select Real State and unfortunately someone has entered without forcing the door of the apartment and they have robbed us”he wrote in a story where he shared the profile of the company mentioned above.

Jessica Newton reported the company responsible, located in Madrid. Photo: Instagram / Jessica Newton

What did the rental company say about the theft?

In the context of the painful robbery that the beauty pageant organizer suffered, she chose to communicate with the company without success. Therefore, she chose to leave a comment through her social networks. In the text, she asks that they get in touch, since they have suffered a robbery and there has been no response from the tenants so far. Let us remember that she and her husband left Madrid to travel to Andorra and learn to ski in the snow. The family also traveled to Marbella and took advantage of every day to live pleasant moments together. Unfortunately, upon their return they reported the news.

“We are waiting for a representative of the company to contact us after having informed them that we have been robbed and making the respective report at the police station. “The door has not been forced and we are very concerned,” reads on Instagram. At the end of this note, no further details of the complaint that Newton filed in Madrid are known.

Jessica Newton expressed her discomfort through her social networks. Photo: Instagram / Jessica Newton

What does Jessica Newton's house look like in Spain?

Jessica Newton and her husband traveled to European lands in December 2023 in order to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays together. On her social networks, the businesswoman shared details of her stay in the different provinces of the country, including her luxurious house located in Madrid.

Thus, the former beauty queen took advantage of the weeks to spend time with her in-laws (since her husband was born in Spain), and two of her last children. Cassandra stayed in Peru, like Miranda Sánchez de la Madrid.