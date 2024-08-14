Mexico City.- Mexico is the fifth country in the world with the highest rate of positivity in Covid-19 tests, reported the World Health Organization (WHO).

In its most recent Covid-19 Epidemiological Update, published on Tuesday, the agency reported that the average positivity rate for SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests globally rose from 7.4 percent, recorded on June 24, to 13 percent on July 21.

During that period, the WHO explained, an average of 17,358 samples were analyzed each week in 85 countries to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2.

“At the end of the reporting week ending 21 July 2024, 31 percent (26/85) of countries reported elevated SARS-CoV-2 activity (10 percent test positivity or higher), with the five highest being the Republic of Moldova (75 percent), Belgium (67), Switzerland (40), Spain (39.3) and Mexico (37),” it detailed.

In the case of Mexico, the positivity rate increased 14.5 points compared to June 24.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country increased from 653 to 2,152 in the same period.

Among the 40 countries that systematically report new hospitalizations for Covid-19, the WHO added, 21 recorded an increase of 20 percent or more over the four-week period.

In the United States, he said, the number of hospitalizations rose from 2,321 to 3,903; in Greece from 1,199 to 2,504; in Italy from 802 to 1,824; in Colombia from 518 to 1,175, and in Mexico from 606 to 2,434.

Globally, he noted, more than 2,800 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded, of which 1,801 occurred in the United States, 298 in Portugal, 130 in Italy, while 30 were recorded in Mexico.

The WHO noted that globally, JN.1 is the most reported SARS-CoV-2 variant of interest, detected in 135 countries and accounting for 25.7 percent of sequences in the week ending July 21.

“The latest risk assessment for JN.1 was published on April 15, 2024, with an overall assessment of low risk to global public health based on available evidence,” it said.