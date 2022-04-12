Dubai (Union)

The Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee held its meeting headed by Counselor Saeed Al-Houti, with the participation of Hamdan Al-Zyoudi, Vice Chairman of the Committee, Hassan Al-Shaibani, Abdullah Al-Hammadi and Salman Al-Taweel, members of the committee, and Shadi Medhat as rapporteur.

The committee decided to draw attention to Al-Rams Club for violating the match operations protocol, and a warning penalty to Dibba Club and a fine of 10,000 dirhams due to its fans using fireworks and going to the stadium, in the first division competition.

And the Forsan Hispania team was punished in the second division competition with a penalty that drew attention for violating the match operations protocol, and for the same reason the committee imposed a penalty of drawing attention to the star teams, sports support and Inter City, and a warning penalty for the Ramal team in the third division competition.

In the U-17 Junior League competition, the committee decided that Al-Jazira Al-Hamra club lost its match against Al-Dhafra Club with a score of 0-3 and incurred the referees’ costs for failing to attend the match, while a penalty was imposed on Al-Fujairah Club for uttering inappropriate words towards the referee of his match against Baniyas Club, And their throwing waste on the field, and sent a warning to Ajman Club, and drew attention to Al Rams Club for violating the match protocol, and drew the attention of the Emirates Club in the U-16 Junior League competition because of its violation of the match protocol.