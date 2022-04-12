If you are looking for a new smartphone, OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G could be for you, in fact it is currently on offer on Amazon with an interesting discount of 180 €, equal to 23% of the full price, but do not hesitate too much because the promotion ends soon.

By making the purchase before the promotion ends, you can take home the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G paying it € 619.99 instead of € 799.99, and you will also have the famous Amazon guarantee valid for 2 years.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G: why buy it

This smartphone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz which guarantees a smooth and pleasant experience. Under the body we find the Qualcomm SoC instead Snapdragon 870accompanied by 12 GB of RAM, further expandable via software, and 256 GB of storage memory.

The battery is 4,500 mAh and ensures good autonomy, and you can also recharge it in no time thanks to the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge.

Also with regard to the photographic sector this smartphone is no joke, on the back we find a Sony IMX766 main sensor of 50 MP, accompanied by a 16 MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 13 MP telephoto lens, as well as a 2 macro lens. MP. On the front, however, we find a single 32 MP sensor.

In short, we are talking about a very valid device from all points of view and at this price it is certainly an interesting promotion, but know that the promotion ends in a day so if you intend to proceed with the purchase I advise you not to hesitate further.