Friday, October 21, 2022
Fires | Six people were injured in an apartment building fire in Kuopio

October 20, 2022
The fire broke out on the third floor of the apartment building.

Six one person has been injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment building on Ruoritie in Kuopio, says Pohjois-Savo rescue service in a release on Thursday morning.

According to the rescue service, one of the injured is seriously injured and the remaining five are slightly injured.

The rescue service says that the fire had started on the third floor of the apartment building, and that several people were exposed to the smoke.

The extinguishing and rescue work was still ongoing on Thursday around 9:30 am.

The news is updated.

