Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with partners, launched the third edition of the comprehensive awareness campaign to combat drugs under the slogan “An Opportunity of Hope” with the aim of enhancing society’s awareness of the importance of solidarity between the family and the competent authorities to protect children from the danger of falling into the clutches of drugs, and to prevent their devastating effects on youth, family and society.

Participating in the campaign are the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the General Women’s Union, the Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care “Ewaa”, the National Rehabilitation Center, the Judicial Department, the Emirates Heritage Club, and the Juvenile Awareness and Care Association.

The Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, praised the continuous and fruitful cooperation with the entities participating in the campaign at the state level, and praised their important role in achieving the desired goals and taking important measures to combat and prevent drugs.

He explained that the campaign aims to introduce the important roles played by the “Chance of Hope” service, raise awareness and educate family members on the importance of cooperating with the authorities concerned with treating addicts, and enhancing parents’ awareness of the best methods of dealing with addiction recoverers and accepting them as normal and productive individuals in society.

He praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police departments participating in the campaign during the previous two editions and their role in achieving prominent and influential positive results in raising the level of community awareness of the importance of protecting children from drug dangers within the continuous efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police to enhance the quality of life and community happiness, by adopting the best modern and effective means and methods in combating drug abuse. Drugs, limit the spread of this scourge, update its mechanisms and plans to keep pace with developments in the methods of drug traffickers in cooperation with various police agencies locally, regionally and internationally, and intensify efforts to dry up its sources and address its risks.

He pointed to the important and influential role of local media and social media platforms in raising society’s awareness of the dangers of drugs and their destructive consequences for the individual and the family, stressing the importance of the role of educational, educational and religious institutions, in addition to the family, in protecting children from drug dangers and providing all the ingredients that ensure a safe and supportive environment for the stability of children and society as a whole. .

Participating in the campaign from Abu Dhabi Police are the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, the Security Media Department, the Community Police Department, the Juvenile Welfare Department, the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department, and the Medical Services Department.

Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with partners, had launched two previous versions of the “Chance of Hope” campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs. Different languages, which contributed to the delivery of awareness messages to different groups of society.

For her part, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union Noura Al-Suwaidi said that the General Women’s Union is working under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, and in cooperation with its strategic partners, to: Developing awareness of the dangers of drug abuse and addiction, and enhancing community awareness to address negative behaviors and phenomena, in a way that supports the security and stability of society.

Al Suwaidi added, “The General Women’s Union is keen to continue its efforts to combat the spread of drugs, protect the future generation from falling into the trap of addiction, maintain family stability and the cohesion of the UAE society and make it more stable, safe and reassuring, by adopting innovative and diverse methods to expand the base of community awareness, in line with the success that The UAE has achieved an integrated model in eliminating this scourge through a comprehensive vision, cooperation and strategic coordination with the concerned authorities to eliminate this problem in accordance with international best practices in awareness, treatment, rehabilitation, aftercare and psychological and community support.

The Secretary General of the Juvenile Awareness and Welfare Association, Dr. Muhammad Murad Abdullah, stressed that the Amal Chance Program is a real opportunity to restore life to those at risk of drug abuse, especially since raising awareness of treatment to prevent drug danger is one of the most important methods through which the Abu Dhabi Police General Command has been able to By preventing the danger of drugs through well-known security control methods, in addition to raising awareness of those who have been subjected to drug addiction, and then contributing to putting an end to this negative matter, based on the fact that it is a right guaranteed by law, where drug or psychotropic substance abusers are not exposed if they apply by themselves or any of their relatives even The second degree of any legal penalties of any kind, in accordance with Article 43 of Federal Law No. 8 of 2016, and therefore the Amal Forsa program is an integrated awareness program for the prevention and overcoming of drugs through the user himself without having any fears of being subjected to any punishment; Provided that he submits for treatment.

The Juvenile Awareness and Welfare Association has partnered and supported the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command in this regard, especially since drugs represent one of the main causes of juvenile delinquency, which may push the user to desire to obtain them to perform behaviors that are criminalized by law, which exposes him to losing his future and transforming him into a person who needs support and support. of his family and society as a whole; And not a contributor to the process of construction.

Therefore, Forsa Amal Program is an opportunity to restore life to delinquents and help them to be positive and useful members of society.