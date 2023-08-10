Salt a 36 the number of victims of the terrifying fire that devastated Lahaina, a town on the island of Maui in Hawaii. The local authorities made it known, specifying, reports the Nbcnews website, that from the island, where the strong gusts of wind from hurricane Dora developed the enormous fire that practically razed to the ground, reducing Lahaina to ashes, over 11,000 people were evacuated from Maui and that another 2,000 will leave on Friday.

Local authorities were completely blown away by the scale and dynamics of the disaster. “We expected rain, we expected flooding, we couldn’t expect a hurricane that didn’t hit our islands to cause these kinds of fires,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylva Luke.

Rescue teams are at work, and an attempt is being made to establish the extent of the devastation, particularly in Lahaina, a town of 12,000 inhabitants in this season crowded with tourists, where many buildings were destroyed by flames. There are over 2,000 displaced people, while the county authorities have asked tourists not to approach the town. “It’s not a safe place,” said Luke, while a reception center is being set up on Oahu for the approximately 4,000 tourists who have to leave Maui.