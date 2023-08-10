Barcelona is preparing for its league debut against Getafe with the hope of starting the season on the right foot. However, both teams face setbacks due to injuries and suspensions that will affect their rosters. For Getafe, Enes Ünal will be out until the end of January due to a torn cruciate ligament. At Barcelona, the discomfort of Andreas Christensen and Ilkay Gündoğan are causing concern, although they are expected to be available. In addition, Ferran Torres will not be able to play the match due to a card suspension.
Analysis of injured and suspended players:
The Madrid team will face the confrontation with a significant loss in their lead. Enes Ünal, a key striker in his scheme, suffered a torn cruciate ligament that will sideline him until the end of January 2024. The absence of the scorer will represent a challenge for Getafe, who will seek to replace their scoring ability with other attacking options.
For the Catalan team, the injuries to Andreas Christensen and Ilkay Gündoğan create some uncertainty. Both players left with discomfort in the penultimate game of the pre-season, but they are expected to be ready for their league debut. His presence in the starting eleven will be essential, especially for Christensen, who has excelled in the team’s defense.
Regarding sanctions, Barcelona will not be able to count on Ferran Torres for this match. The winger received an accumulation of cards and will have to serve a suspension that will keep him off the field against Getafe. However, the return of the talented footballer for matchday two will be great news for the Blaugrana team.
The league debut between Getafe and Barcelona is presented as an exciting clash between two teams with major casualties and penalties. Both squads must adjust their strategies to face these challenges and seek to start the season with a victory that will allow them to lead the way towards their objectives in the domestic competition.
