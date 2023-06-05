In Diablo 4 you can buy some horse armor divided into various parts. The total cost to decorate a horse and show it off on social media is between 8 and 15 dollars. This is certainly not the first time that it is possible to buy in-game items for horses or various mounts, but many have not liked the expense much and, ironically, have re-evaluated the two infamous armors for horses of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivionwhich at the time aroused a great sensation and not a little controversy, despite costing a total of $ 2.49.

Oblivion’s horse armor controversy brings a smile to today’s microtransactions

Come to think of it, despite the criticisms of the time, Bethesda was right across the board: modern gamers are willing to spend a lot of money on simple objects of beauty, for the sole purpose of showing them off online. It makes you smile that at the time (we’re talking about 2007), Todd Howard, the director of the game, had to publicly reveal that the Oblivion horse armor DLC had been a fiasco to put an end to the controversy. Many players simply considered it a waste of money to get nothing. How times change. Now Blizzard sells armor divided into helmets, saddles and anything else for gods prices that overall are those of a full budget game, is the general quiet complaint, which however does not seem to have an effect on the overall sales of the game. After all, we are now talking about such a common practice that many do not even notice it.

As always, it is fair to underline that these are optional purchases, but the comparison between what is considered the first DLC in history and the point we have reached today is still interesting, also to understand how the sector has changed.