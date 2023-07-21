Fires | A strong fire broke out in a detached house in Pori, a passerby noticed heavy smoke

A fire broke out in a frontman-style house in Pori on Friday morning.

Unoccupied The extinguishing works of the detached house were still underway in Pietniemi, Pori, before eight o’clock on Monday.

A passerby who was jogging noticed heavy smoke billowing from under the eaves of the house and called Seljantie on Friday morning at 5:58. At first, eight units of the rescue service rushed to put out the fire, eventually there were 13 units at the scene of the fire.

When the units arrived at the scene of the fire, the first floor of the front-line house was badly burned.

“It took us a while to get the heat down so that we could go inside to turn it off. At the moment, the fire on the first floor has been extinguished so that there are only individual fire spots,” said the fire marshal on duty Ari Uimonen before eight in the morning.

At that time, the fire was still strong enough that the rescuers had not reached the second floor of the building.

“We cool the water ceiling on the second floor with the help of injection shower pipes.”

There is no danger of the fire spreading. The smoke production of the fire was moderate enough that no danger notice was issued.