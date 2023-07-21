Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The career of Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, who recently moved from Italian Inter to Manchester United, England, was not “rosy.” Rather, he suffered many “bumps” that put him in the category of “rebel” goalkeeper. And the future is in front of him to play with the “indomitable lions”.

And the positions of the rebellion were repeated again, when he left his country’s national team camp in the last World Cup 2022, a few hours before the Serbia match in the group stage of the tournament, due to his disagreement with Rigobert Song, the coach, who did not like his method of dealing with the ball as a goalkeeper, as he demanded that he not play with his feet too much, and not get out of his goal, as if he was a “libero” of defense, and when Onana refused to implement what the coach asked, because he believed that any goalkeeper must possess all the skills of modern football, whether with the hands. Or the feet, and he left without regret.

Onana was exposed to another “bump” during his football career, as it was proven that he had taken steroids when he was a player in Ajax, and the European Union’s disciplinary body “UEFA” suspended him for a full year in 2021, before the sentence was reduced to 9 months, and Onana had taken a drug by mistake containing a stimulant.

With the end of the sentence, Onana moved for free to Inter Milan in the season ending, after the end of his contract with Ajax, and it was a year of remarkable brilliance, as he contributed to his team reaching the European Champions League final “Champions League”, to be runner-up to Manchester City, the champion, and he also won the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup.

And he became one of the best 3 goalkeepers in the world using his feet in the game, and he won the title of the most clean sheet goalkeeper, with 8 matches, during the “champions”, surpassing the Brazilian Ederson, the city goalkeeper, “7 matches.”

And because Dutchman Eric Ten Hag was his coach at Ajax, he was keen to sign him, to be the main goalkeeper for Manchester United instead of Spaniard David de Gea, whose contract was not renewed by United.

After long and difficult negotiations, he was transferred for an amount of 55 million euros, including other additions, for a period of 5 years until 2028, with an additional year clause if he wanted.

Onana dreams of winning the European Champions League with the “Red Devils”, and confirmed in statements he made to the English press that his joining “United” is a great honor. He added, “I worked all my life to reach this wonderful moment.” Onana joined the team on its tour of the United States in preparation for the new season.