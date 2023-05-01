Monday, May 1, 2023, 12:46 p.m.



| Updated 1:19 p.m.

Firefighters managed to put out a fire declared this Monday in a house located on the fourth floor of Avenida Europa in Lorca. Apparently, the flames spread from one of the rooms.

The Emergency Coordination Center received several calls starting at 10:36 a.m. to report the event and mobilized firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium with 6 troops and 3 Local Police vehicles and patrols to the scene. .

The fire was considered extinguished at 12 noon and, once the house, which was badly affected by the flames, had been cooled and ventilated, the firefighters returned to their base.