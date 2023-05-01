During the first quarter of this year, the Sharjah Municipality organized 25,294 inspection visits to all areas of the city, to monitor negative and distorting behaviors of the general appearance or those that cause inconvenience to the residents, and to take legal and administrative measures regarding them, with the aim of enhancing the aesthetic and civilized appearance of the emirate, and providing an ideal environment for residents and visitors. Where the municipal inspection teams and the municipality’s patrols work to deal with reports quickly and continue to work around the clock for the comfort and safety of the community.

In this context, the Acting Director of the Control and Inspection Department in the Municipality of Sharjah, Khalifa Bughanim Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the aesthetic appearance is one of the most important concerns of the municipality and is always keen to preserve and enhance it in a way that establishes the emirate’s global position as an attractive city for living and spending the most enjoyable times, and a unique tourist destination for visitors and tourists from all walks of life. In various countries of the world, the continuous inspection visits around the clock are among the priorities of the municipality and within its continuous efforts to monitor all distortions and educate the public at the same time not to practice any negative practices, given that society is a major partner in preserving the aesthetic appearance of the smiling Emirate.

He explained that these visits and campaigns aim to remove random markets, violating estates, neglected vehicles, and seize any prohibited materials, and other behaviors that negatively affect the individual, society, and the general appearance as a whole, indicating that the municipal inspection teams continue to work around the clock to monitor such behaviors and take the necessary measures towards them. .

The Acting Director of the Control and Inspection Department stated that the municipality seized during the first quarter of this year 1,527 vehicles distorted in their general appearance, as a result of leaving them for long periods without attention or cleanliness, as the accumulation of dust and dirt on them blurred their features. At the same time, the municipality also received 1461 requests to release vehicles. .