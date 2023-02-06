Fire breaks out in a house in northern France, a mother and her seven children, all minors, lose their lives

A devastating tragedy occurred in France tonight. A mother and her 7 children, all minors and aged between 2 and 14, lost their lives in a fire flared up on the ground floor of their home. The only one who survived was the woman’s husband and father of 3 of the 7 children, who is currently hospitalized with severe burns.

Pixabay.com

An event that sadly recalls what happened in the night between Friday 21 and Saturday 22 October 2022 in Catanzaro, in Calabria.

Also in that case the flames had spread inside a house while all the family members were sleeping. The budget, in that case, had been three victims.

They had been the ones who lost their lives Saverio, Aldo Pio and Mattia Carlo, three brothers aged 22, 15 and 12 respectively. The eldest of them had autism. Miraculously, the two parents and two of their children were saved.

This time the toll was much more dramaticgiven that the victims are even eight. A mother and all seven of her childrenaged between 2 and 14 years.

The dramatic fire in France

The episode occurred as mentioned last night, in a two-story house located in Charly sur Marnein northern France.

According to what was reported by some transalpine media, the fire would have broken out on the ground floor of the house, and then spread to the second floor, where a total of 9 people slept. One pair and seven minors.

There was nothing they could do for the woman and all her children. The four eldest were born from a previous relationship with another man, the other three with thecurrent partnerthat was the only one to survive to the massacre.

The first to notice a fire in the apartment were some neighborswho immediately alerted the fire brigade.

The latter arrived on site in a short time. They took several hours and over 80 men to quell the flames and be able to enter the house.

It would not be fraudulent, but a domestic accident probably caused by a short circuit of a laundry dryer.