Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Vinicius: deplorable, victim of insults and ridicule from rivals and fans, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Vinicius Junior

Vincius Junior.

Vincius Junior.

The Real Madrid striker is the center of mockery.

Vinicius Junior, brazilian striker Real Madrid, He left Son Moix after his team’s defeat and after suffering ten fouls, visibly upset by what happened in a match in which he was booked, and asked when passing through the mixed zone that the referees talk about harshness.

“You have to ask the referees,” replied the Brazilian, who has been the victim of insults and ridicule from a rival and from the fans.

See also  Red Bull: The unloaded rear wing has a patch from the DRS

(Nairo Quintana: this is his change of strategy to get rid of tramadol)
(Dibu Martínez, ‘condemned’: unusual mistake for which he is criticized in England)

On the pitch, the skilled striker was taunted for most of the game by his opponents, who taunted him.

Did they speak it?

Javier Aguirre, from the DT of Mallorca, He assured that he had spoken to his players so that they would respect Vinicius, but from the images seen in this video that was not true or the footballers forgot the recommendation.

Once the commitment ended and the player left the stadium to the bus, several fans asked him for autographs and photos, he agreed, but others did not leave him alone with the homophobic chants. (‘Nairo Quintana did not respect the rules’: Association of Professional Cyclists)

See also  Carlos III: dozens of his employees were fired after becoming king

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Vinicius #deplorable #victim #insults #ridicule #rivals #fans #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Nina Williams returns in Tekken 8: video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result