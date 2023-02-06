Vinicius: deplorable, victim of insults and ridicule from rivals and fans, video

Vinicius Junior, brazilian striker Real Madrid, He left Son Moix after his team’s defeat and after suffering ten fouls, visibly upset by what happened in a match in which he was booked, and asked when passing through the mixed zone that the referees talk about harshness.

“You have to ask the referees,” replied the Brazilian, who has been the victim of insults and ridicule from a rival and from the fans.

Javier Aguirre’s HDLGP saying at a previous press conference that he had spoken to the players to make them respect Vinicius, and shit. I hope they depend on Real Madrid to go down in the league and let them win, what a shame about the league.#tebasfuera pic.twitter.com/fzeUWY9IwE — VicePB (@Tebas_Dimision) February 5, 2023

On the pitch, the skilled striker was taunted for most of the game by his opponents, who taunted him.

Did they speak it?

Javier Aguirre, from the DT of Mallorca, He assured that he had spoken to his players so that they would respect Vinicius, but from the images seen in this video that was not true or the footballers forgot the recommendation.

Once the commitment ended and the player left the stadium to the bus, several fans asked him for autographs and photos, he agreed, but others did not leave him alone with the homophobic chants. (‘Nairo Quintana did not respect the rules’: Association of Professional Cyclists)

