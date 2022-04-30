The 2022 MotoE season opens in the name of Brazil. Eric Granado in fact, he won the first of the two races held on the Jerez track, in Spain, thus becoming – with the sixth acute of his career in the electric category – the most successful driver ever in this championship. Behind him was the Swiss driver Dominique Aegertersecond in the ranking in the 2021 championship and on the median step of the podium also in this first race of the new year.

Third place instead the prerogative of Matteo Ferrari, which also brings the Italian flag to the top-3. Ferrari actually crossed the finish line in fourth place, behind Alex Pons. The Spaniard, however, was penalized by three seconds for not having served in the last lap the long lap penalty that had been imposed on him for causing the fall of the other blue, Mattia Casadei. The accident occurred while the two were fighting for second position.