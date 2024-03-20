Home page World

John Welte

A fire has raged in the marina in Genoa. Eight luxury boats were destroyed by flames. The fire department even had to use divers to search for survivors.

Genoa – The tourist port of Pra' in Genoa is an exclusive berth for yachts in the Italian port city on the Ligurian coast. Here you can start sailing trips to the Cinque Terre or the Côte D'Azur or sail straight to Corsica or Sardinia.

In the middle of the night, flames suddenly burst out of the luxury boats

On Tuesday night (March 19th), the marina became the scene of an inferno early in the morning at three o'clock. A fire had broken out in the middle of the magnificent boats. Within a short time the flames spread loudly note.virgilio.it also to the other boats lying nearby, near the former Ilva pier.

Two fire crews were called in to extinguish the fire. Divers were also activated. Some of the boats sank and a search was carried out under the water for trapped people. The operation lasted all night and the fire extinguishing work was only completed on Tuesday at 7 a.m. The fire brigade finally managed to contain the flames. The causes of the fire are still being investigated, but arson cannot be ruled out and the fire area has been cordoned off

Divers searched for survivors in the sunken yachts

According to initial investigations, the fire started in a single boat for reasons that are still unclear. Eight boats were ultimately destroyed in the fire.

Emergency medical services were called to assist a person who was found on board a boat and rescued when firefighters responded. No one else was injured. Some of the eight boats were damaged beyond repair.

Because of the possible arson, an open investigation is underway against unknown persons, with the images recorded by the surveillance cameras being evaluated.

Already the second fire within a few months – cigarette butt to blame?

Just last November, all of the racing boats belonging to the Canottieri Voltri sports club that were moored in a ship's hall in the harbor were burned in a fire in Genoa. There were electrical panels next to the boats from which the fire could have started, whether from malicious intent, distraction, or simply a carelessly discarded cigarette butt.

In mid-February, yachts had already burned out in a tourist port between Rome and Naples. Just last weekend, a fire on Lake Garda caused a stir. And the first forest fires are already raging in Sicily, probably caused by asparagus farmers.