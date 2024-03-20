Ferrari chasing the Red Bulls

There Ferrari began 2024 proving to be the second force on the track behind Red Bull thanks to an unparalleled performance increase over the winter. The RB20, however, was still uncatchable in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

They will debut in Australia the softest compounds in the Pirelli range, a nice test for the SF-24 in terms of degradation management. In the press release through which the Scuderia di Maranello presented the trip to Albert Park, it is underlined that Ferrari plans to have Carlos Sainz again alongside Charles Leclerc after the appendicitis that stopped the Spaniard in Jeddah.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur framed the race weekend like this: “After the first three intense weeks in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and a weekend break, we now face the longest trip to Australia. The Albert Park track is among the most loved by drivers and as a team we think we can play our cards in a land where we can count on a large number of fans. Melbourne is a track that could offer similar values ​​to those seen on the Jeddah Corniche circuit. For our part, we are determined to hire a aggressive approach to try to put pressure on the rivals who have had the upper hand in the two races held so far“.