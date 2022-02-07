Mazatlan. The fire It broke out in a house in the Francisco Solís neighborhood on Sunday night, although fortunately no one was injured.

These events took place around 9:40 p.m. or shortly before, on Chamizal street.

On the site it was learned that in the house in question lives a elderly gentleman alone, and apparently lit a candle, which for some reason fell, and the flame lit an armchair and apparently other items inside the home.

Elements of the Mazatlán Fire Department immediately came to the site, who suffocated the fire until all danger is eliminated.

Elements of the Red Cross and Municipal Civil Protection also attended, who checked the affected man, but he did not need to be transferred to a hospital, he did not suffer any serious injuries. After seeing that there was no longer any danger, all the rescuers withdrew.