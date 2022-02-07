The former midfielder admitted that he had sent inappropriate messages to women who worked with him at the Amsterdam club: “I apologize and I am ashamed, I have overstepped all limits”

Marc Overmars left his role at Ajax after sending a series of “inappropriate messages” to colleagues, the Dutch club announced. Overmars, who was technical director, resigned after discussions with the CEO, former Juve goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar and the supervisory board following reports of alleged misconduct.

A statement on Ajax’s official website explains: “Football affairs director Marc Overmars will leave Ajax with immediate effect. He made this decision after discussions with the supervisory board and CEO Edwin van der Sar over the past few days and communicated his intentions to them. A series of inappropriate messages sent to various colleagues over a long period of time are the basis of her decision to leave the club ”.

excuses – The former Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, who had been in his post since the summer of 2012, admitted his behavior had been “unacceptable” and apologized. The 48-year-old said: “I’m ashamed. Last week I talked about my behavior and how it was perceived by others. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize I was overstepping the line, but it has been made to realize in the last few days. I’m sorry. Certainly for someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. Now I see it too. But it’s too late. I see no other option than to leave Ajax. I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone ”. See also Ukrainian soldier killed five of his colleagues in aerospace factory

devastating – Supervisory Board Chairman Leen Meijaard said Overmars’ behavior was “devastating” for the women involved and admitted there were few options other than “probably the best football manager Ajax has had”. went away. Van der Sar added: “I find the situation terrible for everyone and I agree with Meijaard’s words. In my role, I also feel a responsibility to help colleagues. A safe working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future. Marc and I have been playing together since the early 1990s, first at Ajax and then in the national team, and we have been colleagues in the Ajax management for almost 10 years. This path has come to a very abrupt end. We were working on something really wonderful here at Ajax, so this news will also be a blow to everyone who cares about our colors. “

7 February – 07:41

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED See also Harassment Report: Extensive sexual harassment, racism and bullying in the world's second largest mining company

#Harassment #colleagues #Overmars #resigns #Ajax #manager