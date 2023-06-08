Fiorentina ko at West Ham in the Conference League, Italian: “Doubtful penalty and avoidable goal”

“We lost two finals played really well, it’s a shame. Tonight I didn’t think it would end like this, we played, we reacted to a penalty that could kill us – explained the Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano after the 2-1 defeat against West Ham in the Conference League final -. We had the occasion with Mandragora. The ball contested in midfield could have been managed better, we could have gone to extra time. I’m sorry, I think of the guys I’ve seen destroyed and I think we lost two finals. We conceded little, we had the ball in the game. A dubious penalty and an avoidable goal condemn us”. On the future: “The president was clear. As happened last year and happens to many others, we’ll see each other and talk about the future. There is nothing more to add. At the end of the season you sit down and calmly talk about everything”. Italiano explains: “In the first half we threw away balls that we could have managed better. We knew we could keep the game in hand, but we didn’t expect to lose it like this – the analysis of Italiano -. It was a situation we had studied, the disputed ball had to be managed differently. We had to spend a foul for a free kick, the defenders had to take at least a meter advantage. It wasn’t difficult, but certain mistakes make you lose the cups. Igor had just entered, he had to run more. Losing from a situation like this hurts, I told him we had to do better. Losing two finals hurts, I never wanted to experience a situation like this.”

Conference League: Fiorentina mocked by Bowen in the 90th minute, West Ham triumphs 2-1

Fiorentina’s dreams of glory vanish in the 90th minute of the Prague final: the second edition of the Conference League, after the triumph on Roma’s debut, ends up in London, in West Ham’s bulletin board. David Moyes’ team mocks Vincenzo Italiano’s team with practically expired time, winning 2-1 thanks to the seal of Bowen in the 90th minute after the back and forth between Benrahma and Bonaventura’s penaltyalways in the second half. Nothing to do for the Viola, authors of a good game on a tactical and character level, but unlucky in conceding the decisive goal just when they were preparing for extra time. In the early stages of the game the rhythms are slow, neither of the two teams manages to gain the upper hand, so there are few emotions. The first ring in the 13th minute is from the English, who arrive at the conclusion from outside the area with Rice, inaccurate with a right foot from 20 metres. The Viola are not frightened, they fight and with the passing of the minutes they gain precious meters, managing to build their greatest opportunity just a few moments before the interval: in fact, in full stoppage time, Jovic puts in in the rebound after a post hit by Kouame on Nico Gonzalez’s cross, but the Serbian forward’s position is irregular.

In the second half, the Italian team tries to keep the ball in hand, but in the 58th minute the episode that unlocks the match in favor of West Ham arrives: Biraghi touches his arm in the areathe referee first lets it go then he is called to the on field review and awards the penalty to the English. Benrahma made no mistake and signed the 1-0 for the ‘hammers’. However, Fiorentina didn’t fit in and after just five minutes they put everything back in balance thanks to a fine goal from Bonaventurawho receives an aerial bank from Gonzalez and strikes Areola with a diagonal right foot. A few moments later Mandragora even goes one step away from what would have been a sensational turnaround, but with his left hand he places it badly from the limit by shipping just to the bottom. In the final, Moyes’ team also tries to dangerously reappear in front which, after an attempt by Soucek rejected for a corner by Terracciano, right at the 90′ finds the winning goal with Bowen, launched vertically by Paqueta and good at piercing the Viola goalkeeper face to face. In the added time the desperate Tuscan assaults are unsuccessful and West Ham celebrates at the triple whistle.

Conference League, Fiorentina-West Ham: Biraghi injured in the head by a lighter

Objects rained on the pitch during the half hour of the Conference League final between Fiorentina and West Ham. It was Biraghi who paid the price, hit on the head before kicking a corner from a lighter thrown from the Hammers curve along with several plastic cups. The purple captain first applauded ironically, then, bleeding, was forced into the care of the medical staff who had to wrap his head with a “turban”. The referee suspended the match for a couple of minutes while the stadium announcer invited the fans not to throw any more objects. Referee Del Cerro Grande picked up the glass and what appeared to be a lighter or electronic cigarette and handed them over to the match stewards. A few seconds before the accident in Biraghi, teammate Nico Gonzalez had caught one of the glasses thrown by the English on the pitch, miming the gesture of drinking the contents.

