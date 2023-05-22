Coach Mancini in the stands. Many ambassadors who will participate in a padel tournament on Wednesday morning: from Totti to Sheva, passing through Materazzi, Toni and Cannavaro. Charity dinner tonight. Inter will play in the white shirt. The trophy will arrive in the capital tomorrow with a Frecciarossa 1000.

A parade of stars will frame the Italian Cup final on Wednesday night at the Olimpico. Lega Serie A will field a team of dream ambassadors that will include Francesco Totti, Fabio Cannavaro, Andriy Shevchenko, Luca Toni, Andrea Pirlo, Marco Materazzi, Gianluca Zambrotta, Nicola Ventola, Christian Vieri, Ciro Ferrara, Aldair, Nicola Amoruso, Luca Antonini , Christian Brocchi, Vincent Candela, Luigi Di Biagio, Nelson Dida, Sebastian Frey, Dario Marcolin, Marco Materazzi, Alessandro Matri, Giampaolo Pazzini and Cristian Zaccardo. Many of them will be involved in side events including a padel tournament, of the highest level given the skill of the participants, scheduled for Wednesday morning in the capital.

THE QUIRINALE AND THE CT MANCINI — Fiorentina, who play at home, have chosen the classic purple shirt, while Inter will not wear the third yellow shirt, but the second, white one. In the grandstand there will be the president of the Senate, La Russa, and the minister of sport, Abodi. With them the president of the FIGC Gravina, that of the Lega Casini, the CEO De Siervo, the coach Mancini, the president of the Pacifici referees and that of the Ulivieri coaches. A representation of the two teams, with the managers, the two coaches and some players, will participate together with the leaders of the Lega Serie A in a private visit to the Quirinale tomorrow at 5 pm and will be received by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. In the late afternoon, however, there will be press conferences for the two coaches at the Olimpico, accompanied by two players. See also Inter, Monza and a birthday without... somersaults: all about Martins jr, son of Oba Oba

THE WORLD AND THE CAMERAS — Over 60,000 present in the stands of the Olimpico; the match will be followed worldwide, with the signal reaching 165 territories thanks to more than 35 foreign broadcasters. The television production will be handled by Lega Serie A which will make use of a total of 38 cameras, some ultra-performing (from Sony Japan) never used before, a drone and Robycam, which allows aerial images up to a minimum of 15 meters from the playground. In Italy the match will be broadcast live and exclusively on Canale 5 (9pm). Commentary entrusted to Massimo Callegari with technical commentary by Roberto Cravero. The story of the match will begin at 19.30 with the live pre-match hosted by Monica Bertini on Sportmediaset and Mediaset Infinity. In the post-match, live on Canale 5, in the studio together with Bertini there will be Christian Panucci, Massimo Mauro, Mino Taveri and Graziano Cesari for all slow-motion cases. See also Mihajlovic, Gilardino's message: "An example for everyone"

CUP ON THE TRAIN — The Coppa Italia tomorrow morning on board a Frecciarossa 1000 will reach Rome from Milan. On the train there will be some of the ambassadors. To welcome them to Termini the CEO of Trenitalia, Luigi Corradi who will deliver the Italian Cup on Wednesday together with the president of the Lega Casini. The trophy will make the subsequent movements of the capital on board a Toyota Rav4 supplied by Kinto, the official mobility provider of the final.

mvp — The pre-race entertainment will be conducted by RDS 100% Grandi Successi. The best player of the final will be awarded with an accolade sponsored by Socios.com. The ball or balls with which goals will be scored will also be auctioned through the Socios.com app. Before the match, the speakers’ boys who won the final of the “Junior Tim Cup – Keep Racism Out” will compete on the lawn of the Olimpico stadium. See also Ukrainian war, Bonomi renounces the Serie A League: "A difficult historical moment"

CHARITY DINNER — Tonight the Lega Serie A has organized a charity dinner which will be attended by various personalities from the world of sport. An auction featuring sports memorabilia is planned. The proceeds of the evening will be donated to three non-profit organizations: Airc, Aibi and Marevivo.

May 22, 2023 (change May 22, 2023 | 18:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fiorentina #Inter #tomorrow #Mattarella #curiosities #Italian #Cup #final