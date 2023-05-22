Of Antonella Sparvoli

Gene therapy and genomic editing are opening up unprecedented perspectives. New drugs are being studied and the national network has been formalised

In Italy they are at least 10,000 people suffer from hemoglobinopathies



a group of genetic disorders due to a congenital hemoglobin defect. Beta-thalassemia and sickle cell anemia (or sickle cell disease) are the most widespread and those for which gene therapy and genomic editing are opening up new perspectives. But various drugs are also being studied that help reduce the need for transfusions in these patients and improve their therapeutic management.

Furthermore the establishment of a national network of thalassaemias and hemoglobinopathies has just been approved which will make it possible to take care of patients in reference centers and in a capillary way throughout the territory. These are some of the topics addressed by the leading Italian experts on the occasion of the recent conference Thalassemia and hemoglobinopathies in the interaction between clinic and laboratory, held at the Microcitemic Hospital of Cagliari. The event was also an opportunity to remember, ten years after his untimely death, the professor Renzo Galanello, pioneer and one of the leading international experts on thalassemia who, thanks to his work, his dedication and his humanity, has returned the smile to thousands of patients and their families.

Beta thalassemia: life extension Beta thalassemia caused by some defects in the genes that regulate hemoglobin production, the protein responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body. Although it is less widespread than in the past thanks to prevention campaigns, healthy carriers who risk passing it on to their children are still many, at least 3 millionconcentrated in some geographical areas such as Sicily, Sardinia and the Po Delta. Malaria was once very widespread in these areas and it seems that it was this disease that selected the genetic defect at the basis of beta thalassemia: healthy carriers, presenting red blood cells smaller than normalwere more resistant to the mosquito-borne disease. Today, due to migrations and the increased mobility of people, thalassemia is still present throughout Italy and everywhere in the world.

The only way to make up for the red blood cell deficit is to make some transfusions on an ongoing basis — explains the pediatrician Antonio Piga, professor at the University of Turin -. The flip side of this treatment the accumulation of iron in the various organs which can create enormous damage, especially to the heart, liver and endocrine glands. For this reason it is necessary to establish a therapy with drugs that cause the chelation of this element, i.e. capable of trapping it and eliminating the excess. Today great progress has been made on this front: the first iron chelator could only be administered by continuous infusion, for several years products that are taken by mouth. In addition, new drugs and new combinations are being studied.

Innovative therapies Among the innovative therapies that are improving the treatment of beta thalassemia is the subcutaneous drug luspatercept which has recently obtained the approval of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) in adult patients with beta thalassemia. Luspatercept therapy has been shown to lengthen the interval between transfusions, thus marking a substantial change in clinical practice. Raffaella Origa, pediatrician of the thalassaemic hospital and researcher at the University of Cagliari -. The molecule, which currently represents the first and only erythroid maturation agent (and therefore the progenitor of a new class of drugs), it also makes it possible to reduce the accumulation of iron and the diseases resulting from it, with the hope of improving survival. Thanks to the continuous progress of medical-scientific research, the life expectancy of patients has increased considerably today.

Increased life expectancy At the end of the 1990s the average age of patients was between 25 and 30 years. Now beta thalassemia is more treatable. In the last ten years, the life expectancy of patients has increasingly approached that of the general population. In addition, there has been an improvement in the quality of life – he reports Susanna Barella of the Complex Structure of the Microthalassaemia and Rare Anemia Center at the Microthalassaemia Pediatric Hospital of Cagliari —. However, it remains essential to identify both the sick and the healthy carriers early. For this to be possible, close collaboration between clinicians and the laboratory is needed. If the physician suspects hemoglobinopathy due to anemia or other symptoms, he should refer the patient to the laboratory for proper evaluation and avoid the mistake of giving him a transfusion before diagnosis. The transfusion can in fact make it more difficult to recognize a possible hemoglobinopathy.

The perspective of healing Curing thalassemia is the hope of all sufferers. Today this can become reality in the rare cases where it is possible to do a homologous marrow transplantbut also gene therapy and genome editing offer this possibility, although we are still in a phase between the applied and the experimental.

For many years the only potentially curative treatment, therefore capable of resolving transfusion addiction, was the state hematopoietic stem cell transplantation – explains Frank Locatelli, director of the Department of Onco-Hematology, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation at the Bambino Ges Hospital in Rome —. Transplantation has two limitations: the need for a compatible donor (no more than 20-25% of subjects have one among their family members) and the possibility of success mainly in a pediatric population, under 12-14 years old. While transplantation still plays a role, other treatments, such as gene therapy and genome editing, are breaking new ground in recent years.

Limits of gene therapy Gene therapy and genome editing do not require a matched donor, they have marginal risks and can also be considered in individuals over 14 years of age. However, they do have limits: to access them you need good organ function. Not only that, the infusion of cells subjected to genetic modification preceded by It is a myeloablative treatment which can, among other things, lead to loss of fertility. But the biggest obstacle to date is that of economic sustainability. Enthusiasm for the excellent results obtained in recent years with gene therapy with Betibeglogene autotemcel, in whose experimentation the Bambino Ges of Rome played a leading role, have in fact been held back by withdrawal of the manufacturing company, Bluebird Bio, from the European marketas Locatelli recalls.

On 9 August 2021, in a completely unexpected and sudden manner, without any warning, the company decided to suspend commercial activities in Europe as it did not consider the reimbursement guaranteed by the European health systems to be satisfactory, refusing a refund of 930 thousand euros per product and obtaining instead from the American FDA, where the therapy is now approved, a refund of two million three hundred thousand dollars per product. However, this unfortunate epilogue has not curbed interest in these innovative therapies. The proof is the fact that another therapy using gene editing with Crispr/Cas9 technology under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

The national network to better treat patients While waiting for innovative therapies to become a concrete option, it remains essential that carriers and patients are identified and followed up over time in dedicated facilities. The good news on this front comes following the very recent approval by the State-Regions Conference of the draft ministerial decree the establishment of the National Network of Thalassemia and Hemoglobinopathieswhich will be divided into Hub&Spoke reference centers and will provide for the establishment of a permanent working tablethe adoption of guidelines and a national data collection register.

In the last 40 years the work of specialized centres, in terms of prevention, diagnosis and treatment, has led to a significant reduction in new cases and caused the prognosis of hemoglobinopathies, once rapidly poor, to become an open prognosis – explains Gianluca Forni, director of the thalassaemia, congenital anemias and iron dysmetabolism Department of the Galliera Hospital in Genoa —. However the prospects of patients change for the worse if they are not followed up in specialized centres, which is why we fought for the stabilization and strengthening of the National Network of Thalassemia and Hemoglobinopathies. The Net acquires even greater importance in the light of the fact that the areas of diffusion of hemoglobinopathies are extending, thanks to the migratory flows which have led, just to give the most striking example, to the doubling of cases of sickle cell disease.