The successor as head of the Social Democrats will be the previous parliamentary group leader Antti Lindtman. Despite gains, the party of Finland’s former prime minister lost the parliamentary elections in April.

DFormer Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin resigned as leader of the Social Democrats on Friday. Her successor will be the previous parliamentary group leader Antti Lindtman, as was announced at the party conference of the Finnish Social Democrats in the university town of Jyväskylä.

Marin came to power at the end of 2019 as the youngest prime minister in the world at the time. She enjoyed great popularity both internationally and in her own country. Despite gains, she and her Social Democrats lost the Finnish parliamentary elections in April.

In his inaugural address, Lindtman expressed his “greatest thanks” to his predecessor. “You were responsible for a time that will go down in Finnish history.” After the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Finland, led by Marin, applied for NATO membership. Two days after the parliamentary elections and Marin’s defeat, the country was accepted as the 31st member of the defense alliance.