Minister of Finance says that the 0.9% increase in Gross Domestic Product in the 2nd quarter “surprised”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadprojected this Friday (September 1, 2023) a growth of 3% for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2023. In its view, the increase of 0.9% in the 2nd quarter compared to the previous quarter “positively surprised” the government.

“We are happy that the projections made by the Ministry of Finance at the beginning of the year, which were for growth of more than 2%, are being surpassed and this year’s GDP growth should reach the mark of 3%”he declared.

Haddad spoke about the topic in an interview with journalists at the ministry’s office in São Paulo. He mentioned financial market projections at the beginning of the year, which pointed to an increase of 0.8% of GDP in 2023. The Treasury also issued an informative note (full – PDF – 343 kB).

“We are there with even better expectations than we had in January, when our projections indicated growth of over 2%. At the same time, market averages were growing at less than 1%”he declared.

In March, the Treasury revised the growth estimate from 2.1% to 1.6%. “In relation to what was being projected by the market for the Brazilian economy, at the beginning of the year, we have a growth 3 times higher”added Haddad.

GDP DATA

In current values, the Brazilian GDP totaled R$ 2.65 trillion. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2022, growth was 3.4%.

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the data this Friday (September 1, 2023). Here’s the full of the report (1.5 MB).

In the first half, the accumulated increase was 3.7%. According to the institute linked to the Ministry of Planning and Budget, increases in industry (0.9%) and in the services sector (0.6%) contributed to the growth. Agriculture, on the other hand, fell by 0.9%.

The financial market projections obtained by the Power360 indicated that the country would grow 0.3% in the period compared to the 1st quarter of 2023, when economic activity grew 1.9%. The progress, therefore, was higher than expected.