With 93.4% of the votes counted, the leader of the National Coalition Party (NCP), Petteri Orpo, claimed victory in the parliamentary elections in the Nordic country. Although hours before a close scenario was drawn, after the opposition won more than 48 of the 200 seats in Parliament, the premier Finn Sanna Marin publicly admitted defeat.

The left and the center lost their options in these elections, the country turns to the political right and the Helsinki parliament would be close to appointing its next prime minister after the mistakes that overshadowed the popularity of the Social Democratic government.

“We have the biggest mandate,” said Petteri Orpo of the NCP when he reclaimed the 48 seats his party had won, against 46 for the Finnish Party, the Nationalist and Anti-Immigration Party and 43 seats in the Social Democratic Party.

In Finland, traditionally the one with the majority in the Eduskunta, the Parliament of the country is the one that is responsible for forming the Government after negotiations with the other parties.

With this result, the departure of the premier Marin comes after her financial management overshadowed her victories when she took over the reins of the country in 2019.

The socialist premier was applauded for her management during the Covid-19 pandemic and her political position when the war broke out in Ukraine; but with a public debt that is around 73% of GDP, an economy close to recession and inflationary levels that in February reached 8.8% interannualbrought with it the support of the population for the other political extreme, the right.

For its part, the right-wing NCP party, which led in the polls from the start, has vowed to cut public spending to reduce the country’s debt and bring inflation to less than 3% as it was before the outgoing government.

News in development…