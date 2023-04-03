Traffic | Parisians voted to ban electric scooters for rent

Almost 90 percent of voters supported the ban.

Parisians have voted in favor of banning electric scooters for rent, reports news agency AFP.

With the advisory referendum, Paris will most likely become the first major European capital to ban the activity. Almost 90 percent of voters supported the ban.

“We are happy. We have been fighting for this for over four years,” said the founder of Apacauvi, an organization representing victims of electric scooters Arnaud Kielbasa.

Over the years, Paris has tightened the regulation of electric scooters for rent. Among other things, the city has set speed limits for them and defined permitted parking spaces.

However, these actions have not convinced the city’s residents. They have often complained, for example, that electric scooters are used while intoxicated.

of Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo probably won’t renew the contracts of the rental companies after the vote. There are currently three rental companies operating in the city. According to the companies, they are unjustly accused of the chaotic streets of Paris.

“Of course there are driving mistakes and dangerous behavior. This is about human nature, not the vehicle,” said the CEO of the Dott company Nicolas Gorse In an interview with the LCI television channel.

Companies try to promote their cause on Sunday, for example by offering people free rides.