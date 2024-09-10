The arrival of the new head of the Ministry of Human Rights represents the 7th ministerial change in the government

The teacher Macae Evaristo (PT-MG) is the new holder of the MDH (Ministry of Human Rights), replacing former minister Silvio Almeida, who was dismissed from his post on Friday (September 6, 2024) after reports of alleged cases of moral and sexual harassment against women in the government. With the minister’s announcement on Monday (September 9), the Lula government reaches 4 substitutions and 3 changes in ministry.

At the beginning of the term, in January 2023, the federal government had 37 ministries. The number rose to 39 after the creation of the MEMP (Ministry of Micro and Small Enterprises) in December 2023, and the Ministry of Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul in May 2024.

Here are the ministerial changes in the Lula Government so far:

