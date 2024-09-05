This coming Saturday, September 7, the actor Fernando Cuautle could lift the statuette of Ariel as Male Coercion for the movie ‘Heroic‘, from the director David ZonanaFor the Mexican, for whom this is his second nomination at these awards after ‘Nuevo Orden’, the nomination represents a recognition of “the journey taken.”

“It’s a recognition of the character and the work that is done, but on a personal level I see it as a recognition of the time I have been dedicated to this, the journey that has been hard and that like any job has ups and downs, there are times when you think that you can’t continue, that you chose the wrong career, and then suddenly something comes along that tells you ‘you’re on the right track’. It’s a privilege to be able to live off my career in a country where few can develop the profession they studied and also the one they like. I take it with gratitude, but I don’t think it’s a guarantee of having a job, I’m not confident,” she said in an interview with DEBATE.

Dark side

Since its release in theaters and now on the platform Prime Video‘Heroic‘ has generated controversial opinions among viewers, as its story takes us to a military school and portrays the crude and brutal hierarchical system that veteran students maintain with newcomers. Cuautle reveals that since he received the invitation to do the casting, he did so with great excitement.

“I came from projects in which I had not had the opportunity to explore this dark human side, which I think we all have a bit of darkness inside. In the end we have a past, we have seen things, we have been through bad things. The directors had not been able to see it in me, maybe because of my physiognomy or because I can be a calm person, so when they approached me for the casting I wanted to show that I could take the character to a perverse side, with strength, not necessarily shouting but with a way that made it look superior. It was the first time I was offered an antagonist in a film, also complex and with so many layers,” says the actor.

Actor Fernando Cuautle brought out his most perverse side to play Sergeant Eugenio Sierra in ‘Heroico’.

In the plot, Fernando Cuautle brings the sergeant to life Eugenio Sierrawho has been in the institution for several years and who repeatedly tries to maintain his figure of authority over the new entrants and known as ‘potros’. The actor points out that he had a quick preparation, of about a month, but he relied heavily on his colleagues on stage.

“Several of the cadets who appear in the film actually attended the Military College, so they shared that experience with me and I had to absorb practically everything. From the first day I met them, you see beings who have gone through torture and humiliation at the college, with a strength beyond the physical and an energy that cannot be seen, but can be felt.”

She also had to learn the specific jargon used by the military. “I had to learn that language so I could incorporate it and make it feel more natural. I also had to learn what I could find on the Internet about military training. I started looking for photos of soldiers and I wanted to replicate their look. Creating the character, moving, and speaking it was very practical,” she adds.

The film addresses the comprehensive abuse, including physical and sexual abuse, of young people who have just arrived at the Military College, and which we as a society often do not know about. Cuautle He says he was shocked when he started hearing real testimonies.

“They started telling me stories that they lived for years and that it’s a circle that they can’t get out of, that they have to replicate in order to survive inside there, or some told me about some cases of friends who came out fractured or didn’t come out, and these are things that happen, even if we think they don’t. I received them with surprise, with pain, as a human being; and on the professional side, speaking as an actor, it was like the flesh with which I was going to be able to build my character. People think that what appears in the film is like ‘I don’t think it’s like that’ and yes, it is like that and many times it’s even worse.”

More capabilities

After having demonstrated a new range in ‘Heroic‘, Fernando Cuatle He hopes that producers and filmmakers will notice the wide capabilities he can achieve and that while he can play a warm character, he can also play someone more perverse. Precisely, we will soon see him in a film by the director Carlos Santoswho gained notoriety with ‘Señora influencer’.

“My future work is going to be diversified and I did it in Carlos’ project because I said ‘I want to prove to myself that I can do comedy, that I can get away from what people would think I have to keep doing, which is something like’Heroic’‘I enjoy it, I can do it, but I can also do this other thing.’

On the other hand, the Mexican film industry currently has a huge variety of proposals, styles and genres and Cuautle emphasizes that we are in an “incredible era, where more films are produced than ever before.”

“The number of national projects and also many times from abroad that come to the country is impressive. It is a wonderful time to develop the profession of being an actor. In addition, it is a time in which there are many great directors, Michelle Garza Cervera, Alejandra Márquez, Lila Avilés, Tatiana Huezo, who are putting Mexican cinema on the map, and that opens more doors for the world. Mexican cinema has always had a very high quality, but now it has been strengthened.”