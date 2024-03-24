Martinator wins and goes on the run, Bagnaia runs out
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|J. Martin
|Ducati
|60
|2
|B. Binder
|KTM
|42
|3
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|39
|4
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|37
|5
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|28
|6
|M. Marquez
|Ducati
|27
|7
|A. Espargarò
|Aprilia
|25
|8
|M. Vinales
|Aprilia
|19
|9
|J. Miller
|KTM
|16
|10
|F. Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|15
|11
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|15
|12
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|13
|13
|M. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|12
|14
|M. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|8
|15
|J. Mir
|Honda
|7
|16
|A. Fernandez
|GasGas
|5
|17
|J. Zarco
|KTM
|5
|18
|A. Rins
|Honda
|3
|19
|T. Nakagami
|Yamaha
|2
|20
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|0
|21
|L. Marini
|Honda
|0
|22
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|0
Jorge Martin for now he had only held the lead in the MotoGP standings for a few hours after two Sprint races. This time Martinator will remain 'in the saddle' of the throne of the premier class for three weeks, i.e. those remaining until the GP of the Americas on the Austin circuit.
The Pramac rider won the Portuguese Grand Prix and accomplice zero by Francesco Bagnaia he flies at +18 compared to Brad Binder, who today was a simple appearance and benefited from the retirements of Bagnaia, Marquez and Vinales at the end.
Third place in the standings for a revenant Enea Bastianini who will be able to exploit the field factor in Austin like Marc Marquez, who will also be looking for redemption. Three riders are still dry: Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini and Raul Fernandez.
