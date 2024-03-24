Martinator wins and goes on the run, Bagnaia runs out

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 J. Martin Ducati 60 2 B. Binder KTM 42 3 E. Bastianini Ducati 39 4 F. Bagnaia Ducati 37 5 P. Acosta GasGas 28 6 M. Marquez Ducati 27 7 A. Espargarò Aprilia 25 8 M. Vinales Aprilia 19 9 J. Miller KTM 16 10 F. Di Giannantonio Ducati 15 11 F. Quartararo Yamaha 15 12 A. Marquez Ducati 13 13 M. Bezzecchi Ducati 12 14 M. Oliveira Aprilia 8 15 J. Mir Honda 7 16 A. Fernandez GasGas 5 17 J. Zarco KTM 5 18 A. Rins Honda 3 19 T. Nakagami Yamaha 2 20 F. Morbidelli Ducati 0 21 L. Marini Honda 0 22 R. Fernandez Aprilia 0

Jorge Martin for now he had only held the lead in the MotoGP standings for a few hours after two Sprint races. This time Martinator will remain 'in the saddle' of the throne of the premier class for three weeks, i.e. those remaining until the GP of the Americas on the Austin circuit.

The Pramac rider won the Portuguese Grand Prix and accomplice zero by Francesco Bagnaia he flies at +18 compared to Brad Binder, who today was a simple appearance and benefited from the retirements of Bagnaia, Marquez and Vinales at the end.

Third place in the standings for a revenant Enea Bastianini who will be able to exploit the field factor in Austin like Marc Marquez, who will also be looking for redemption. Three riders are still dry: Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini and Raul Fernandez.