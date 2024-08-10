Ciudad Juarez.- The Central Park has scheduled various events so that citizens can enjoy moments of leisure during the month of August, when the bicentennial of the founding of the state of Chihuahua is commemorated.

Here we share the agenda for you and your family to enjoy. On Saturday the 10th, starting at 5:30 pm, the Festival of Sister Nations, Omáwari, will be held at the Concha Acústica, where you can enjoy poetry, music, dance, crafts and food.

That same day, at 8:00 pm, the movie Monster Inc. will be screened in an open-air cinema. It is recommended that you bring your blanket, food and drinks.

On August 17, the second edition of Adventures in the Park will take place, where you can camp and enjoy activities with family and friends.

To close the month, on August 24, Chuo Koen Fest 2024 will be held, an event for lovers of Asian culture, with cosplay contests, manga and anime-related products, conferences and the performance of the local band Ctrl-Z.

“We want Parque Central to be seen as an ally for holding events, offering a space for everyone to enjoy a variety of activities,” said David Rocha Lemus, coordinator of Parque Central.