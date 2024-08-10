Who is Claudia Mancinelli, the coach of Sofia Raffaeli, medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sophia Raffaelli won a beautiful bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. And behind this success there is not only talent, but also many sacrifices and the great work that the gymnastics champion has done with Claudia Mancinelli which has become his in the last year trainer (since September 29023 to be precise).

Claudia Mancinelli, the medal-winning intuition in Sofia Raffaeli’s performance in Paris 2024

But there is more. During the Olympic final in the individual all-around competition, Sofia Raffaelli’s coach was quick to file a complaint with the jury: she went to the judges’ table and highlighted their incorrect assessment. Claudia Mancinelli’s timely gesture put the judges in a position to review the score assigned to the Italian gymnast during the Paris 2024 event and thanks to the few decimal points obtained she was thus able to definitively detach her opponent who was challenging her for the bronze medal. A reaction that quickly went viral and gave the coach an ideal Olympic gold medal on social media.



Who is Claudia Mancinelli, the coach of Sofia Raffaeli (bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics) former actress between films and TV series

Claudia Mancinelli was a gymnast and also an actress. Sofia Raffaeli’s coach has shot several films at the cinema: from “Ash” to “Unique Brothers” passing through “Emmanuel” (in which he was the protagonist). Not only the big screen, but also TV series: here we remember “A Place in the Sun”, “May God help us” And “Don’t stop dreaming”. Without forgetting advertising campaigns like that of the CampariOf Infostrada and of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

