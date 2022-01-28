The EU and the UK, with US support, are developing a package of sanctions that will affect new Russian projects in the gas industry. On Thursday, January 27, the newspaper reported Financial Times with reference to informed sources.

As the newspaper notes, the purpose of the new measures is to “hard limit” financial and technological injections associated with Russian initiatives in the gas sector. Restrictions against Moscow will be introduced in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine.

However, according to the newspaper’s journalists, such measures could jeopardize even such giants of the energy market as BP, Total and Shell, which invest in the Russian gas sector.

On January 24, The Times newspaper, citing sources in the British Cabinet, reported that the authorities were concerned about the reduction in gas supplies to Europe in the event of tough sanctions against Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the concerns of the UK authorities are “fake hysteria.” Russia has always been a “reliable guarantor of energy security” for Europe, even in the most difficult moments of relations.

On January 27, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock announced that Germany was ready to include SP-2 in the list of sanctions against Russia in the event of its invasion of Ukraine.

The day before, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington, in the event that the crisis around Ukraine continues to escalate, intends to prevent the commissioning of Nord Stream 2. He pointed out that the fact that the pipeline has not yet been launched gives the United States leverage against Russia.

In recent weeks, the Western media have repeatedly appeared articles about the alleged possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow has no intentions to attack Ukraine and cannot be.

On January 24, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the actions of Washington and NATO lead to an escalation of tension in Ukraine. He pointed out that it “is carried out through information actions and concrete actions that the US and NATO are taking.”

He pointed out that there are a lot of rumors and unreliable data that are “information hysteria” about the situation in Ukraine and the allegedly planned attack by Russia.