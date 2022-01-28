A lockdown at the first stage of the emergence of the coronavirus was definitely necessary, since the country at that time still had vaccines and a well-functioning crisis response system, but it makes no sense to introduce such measures again. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with leading Russian media, including Lente.ru.

“[В начале пандемии] we did not understand what it was and how to deal with it. We did not even have a properly developed system of inpatient medical care, although we had a better one than, for example, in Europe. But still, there were not enough beds, this is understandable. The lockdown played a positive role in this case,” Medvedev said in response to a question about the possibility of a second hard quarantine.

He also recalled that the country’s authorities, however, did not introduce a complete lockdown and did not restrict the movement of people between cities, and also allowed citizens to go outside.

“Now there is no point in lockdown, especially in the face of the emergence of new strains. Therefore, despite a very large increase in the incidence in the same Moscow, a lockdown is not announced, because it makes no sense, ”the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council emphasized.

He also noted that the virus would probably die if it was possible to “lock everyone in apartments for two weeks,” but this is impossible, because people need to be provided with medical care. “And so contacts are needed, otherwise people will just get sick and die,” the politician continued. “Secondly, this is also impossible for social reasons.”

In an interview with leading Russian media, Dmitry Medvedev answered questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, international security, the situation in Ukraine and other topics.