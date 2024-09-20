Throughout the Lopez Obrador’s six-year termone of the most questionable signals has been the corporate cowardice.

And it is that, except honorable exceptionslike that of Ricardo Salinas Pliegothe Businessmen have preferred to remain silent in front of the destruction of Mexican democracy.

But where the cowardice of the entrepreneurs It is even greater, it is in the owners of the large media outlets, who not only do not dare to question the failed government of Obrador, but, obediently, do not hesitate to fire from their media critics of the so-called 4T.

That’s why They caught attention the lukewarm and veiled criticism that formulated Carlos Slim to the government of AMLO.

And it is that the President of the Carso Group dared to point out that: “When there is no security, as in Mexico, there is no freedom.”, referring to the Unstoppable advance of organized crime and of the violence in our country.

That’s what he saidduring his participation in the World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates: “If one cannot leave his house because he feels insecure, he is not free.… wars are no longer between one country and another, but within the same country that exists crimethere is homicidesthere is drug trafficking“, he noted.

However, throughout the six-year term that is about to end, neither the wealthiest man in Mexico nor the business unions have spoken out against the failure to contain crime; they have not questioned the alliance of the Obrador government with the criminal cartels and even less the growing militarization and the end of the separation of powers, which brings us to the brink of a tyranny.

But it is also true that the cowardice of businessmen is nothing new. I warned about this here on November 5, 2018 – days before the Obrador government started – in the Political Itinerary entitled: “Have they domesticated the IP?”

That’s what I said. “There are many voices who rightly assume that the big national capitals – and the big media – have not understood the historical role that an inevitable change of regime imposes.

“For this reason, because they ignore the role of business in history, many of these large capitals today not only seem domesticated but believe that they will be able to tame the populist in power.

“And in the attempt to tame the beast, we see crowded “fifí” weddings; happy meals of businessmen praising Lopistas, lavish forums of mutual applause and even a sudden business taste for baseball.

“All this without forgetting the fawning news coverage, which is organized by Televisa, Azteca, Grupo Milenio, Reforma and other media outlets that compete for unrestrained praise of the new president. And also for this reason, there are more and more voices concerned about corporate passivity.

“Where are today the businessmen who – like their peers half a century ago – confronted Cárdenas, Echeverría, López Portillo? Where are the modern Eugenio Garza, Manuel Clouthier and, above all, those businessmen who pushed the ideals of Manuel Gómez Morín – and the creation of the PAN – in the face of Cárdenas’ populism?

“Today, few businessmen seem willing to confront López Obrador’s populism, despite the authoritarian blow that the collapse of the NAIM represented.

“For this reason, it is worth remembering –in the face of business confusion– that in September 1973 a group from the communist league of September 23 murdered the patriarch of the Monterrey business community, Eugenio Garza Sada, in an alleged kidnapping attempt.

“Today there is complete certainty that this was a state crime, not only concealed by the government of Luis Echeverría, but conceived by those in power itself. The Monterrey Group – and its patriarch, Eugenio Garza – had faced Echeverría’s populism, which threatened to nationalize the Tec de Monterrey, in an attempt to subdue the business community.

“Paradoxically, today powerful businessmen are not only allies of AMLO’s populist government, but they also seem domesticated, as is the case of Televisa, Azteca, Reforma, Milenio and many others, whose servility would embarrass Eugenio Garza.

“Another September, in 1982, in his last report, López Portillo announced the nationalization of the banks. In response, Manuel Clouthier –leader of Coparmex and the CCE–, clashed with the statist populism of “Jolopo” and mobilized the business community throughout the country.

“The result was a massive entry of IP into the PAN – among them Vicente Fox – who fought against populism from the political trenches.

“Where are the entrepreneurs today? Have they been domesticated by “Lopez” populism? In time.” (END OF QUOTE)

Once again, time proved me right.

Yes, for six years, businessmen preferred silence and complicity, in the face of the death of democracy.

