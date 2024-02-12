Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered his condolences to the nation’s martyr, Colonel Mohammed Mubarak Al Mansouri, who was martyred with his colleagues as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in the sisterly Republic of Somalia while performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces.

When His Highness visited the funeral hall in the Al Bahia area of ​​​​Abu Dhabi, His Highness the Innocent, the Almighty, called for the martyr Al Mansouri and all the martyrs of the nation to be showered with his mercy and forgiveness and for them to reside in His spacious gardens with the prophets, the truthful ones and the martyrs, “To God we belong and to Him we shall return.”