A story that could work for a movie

bio shock is a video game series created by 2K Games Y Ken Levine which has become very faithful followers. This title put us in an underwater city designed to isolate itself from the world’s problems but that ended up becoming a real hell. Your subsequent delivery infinite He presented us with a similar scenario but this time in a city in the skies.

Those who have played these titles know that their stories are quite interesting and with a lot of background to explore. In fact there have been many talks and rumors about a possible arrival of bio shock to theaters. Now we will finally have a film adaptation of this franchise, although it will be in a smaller format.

Netflix is ​​already working on a BioShock movie

Through their social networks the streaming service, Netflix revealed that they are working on a movie bio shock. At the moment there are not many details of this adaptation, other than that it will be a joint work of the platform, 2K Y Take-Two Interactive. We could ensure that the project is in good hands.

Due to the image they shared, it is quite likely that this tape will focus on the first installment of bio shock. In this way we would see an interpretation of Rapture live action. Of course we still don’t know if this will be the path they will take. They may prefer to do an adaptation in animated format.

The possibilities of his story are many, especially if we take into account the events of BioShock Infinite. It could happen that they take the elements of the different dimensions from this first tape to start a cinematographic universe of this franchise. After all, this is what is fashionable in big productions.

The movie of bio shock would be the latest effort Netflix for adapting beloved video game franchises. He has already enjoyed quite a bit of success with his series of Castlevania and with Arcanethe animated drama based on League of Legends. Not to mention that his show is on the way Cuphead and another about SplinterCell. It seems that you have to stay tuned to see if the streaming giant continues its hot streak.

For more similar content, we recommend:

[Fuente]