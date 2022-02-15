The owner of the well-known café Sil on the Beestenmarkt in Delft was approached last Saturday, while he was busy working on his terrace, by an extraordinary investigating officer (boa) about the fact that he and his staff were not wearing a face mask. This is mandatory for catering staff. “That was right,” he admits. ,,We run in and out all day, then it just isn’t convenient and it makes you nauseous in the long run. I got a warning for that and I’m fine with that.”