ChatGPT tried to hypothesize two possible final rankings of the 2024 Sanremo Festival, with different winners depending on whether it considered the text or the votes given by the Italian press to the singers

Revealed there Sanremo 2024 final rankingwith the winner proclaimed… Stop everyone, not the real ranking, since the Italian Song Festival has yet to end: for the proclamation we will have to wait until midnight between Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th February. She tried, though, artificial intelligence to “hypothesize” who the winners of Sanremo 2024 will be. Only in a few days will we find out how close she came!

ChatGPT has revealed who the winners of Sanremo 2024 could be. Many have asked the question: can artificial intelligence guess the final ranking of Sanremo 2024? Someone asked the question to ChatGPT, to understand who could have triumphed among the 30 competitors of the 74th edition of the Italian Song Festival.

The chatbot did not unbutton immediatelyperhaps he didn't want to answer, also because, as we well know, AI can give answers on already existing data on which it has “trained”, but it cannot express opinions, give preferences or make predictions.

By asking ChatGPT for the final ranking of Sanremo, FanPage, which carried out the experiment, was able to obtain two different rankings. The first generated based on the song reports given by the newspapers. While the other evaluates the lyrics for “emotional expressiveness, adaptability to the music, and thematic coherence”.

Final ranking of Sanremo 2024, the winner of the first and second rankings

As regards the ranking based on lyrics, Annalisa wins with Sincerely, followed by Finoto qui by Alessandra Amoroso, La noia by Angelina Mango, Governo Punk by bnkr44, Vai by Alfa.

The second ranking, however, is based on reviews from the Italian press. In this case, the triumph would be La noia by Angelina Mango, followed by I p' me, tu p' te by Geolier, A boy a girl by The Kolors, Anger is not enough for you by Big Mama, Tuta Gold by Mahmood. In both there seems to be a single confirmation: Angelina Mango wins Sanremo 2024?