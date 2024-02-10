The former Australian swimming star James Magnussen was willing to resort to doping substances to break the world record of the 50 meters freestyle and thus receive a reward of one million dollars.

The 32-year-old swimmer, former world champion of the 100 meters freestyle in 2011 and 2013, is considering taking a break from retirement to participate in the “Enhanced Games” where not only will no anti-doping control be carried out, but participants will be authorized to take prohibited substances.



Magnussen, Retired from swimming pools since 2018, he would be the first renowned athlete to join this controversial project launched in 2023 by the Australian businessman. Aron D'Souza, not subject to the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency, so the brands are not approved.

“If someone had asked me during my swimming career, my response would have been completely different than today as an athlete who has been retired for six years,” he wrote.

“First and foremost, it's cash” Retired Olympic swimming medalist James Magnussen is set to compete at the Enhanced Games, a sports competition without drug testing. Magnussen has reportedly been offered $1.5 million to break the 50m freestyle world record, while undertaking a… pic.twitter.com/gCsq4W8gZ0 — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) February 9, 2024

Magnussen in a column published this Saturday in the newspaper The Australian. “To be completely transparent, money plays a big role. A prize of 1.6 million Australian dollars is hard to turn down. Retired athletes don't get these kinds of opportunities every day,” she added.

The Brazilian Cesar Cielo He has held the 50-meter freestyle record with a time of 20.91 since 2009, establishing it with a type of swimsuit, an aerodynamic combination, that was later banned.

The personal record of Magnussen at that distance it is 21.52. The swimmer insisted that he is not going to put his health at risk: “I want to do it surrounded by good doctors and with good medical support.

I want to do it correctly.” The “Enhanced Games”, which have the support of venture capital investors, must be held in a place and on dates that have not yet been confirmed and would have five sports on its program: athletics, aquatics, gymnastics , strength and combat sports.

