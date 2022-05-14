key moments key moments

Chanel Terrero has performed her theme SloMo in the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 shortly before ten at night. She has finished a powerful performance amidst standing ovations. The Spanish candidacy has the possibility of obtaining the best classification for Spain in the last 17 years. It will be so if the expectations of the official bookmakers are met, which place the song among the five favorites to win. This edition is marked by the invasion in Ukraine, which has caused the expulsion of the Russian representative from the contest. Also that Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian rap and folk band, which has participated after 10 at night, is the favorite choice of the public with its theme Stephanie. At 10:43 p.m. Sweden acts and at 10:55 p.m. the United Kingdom, two other favorites. At the beginning of the night, Laura Pausini has sung several of her best-known songs in different languages. With the singer Mika and the presenter Alessandro Cattelan they make up the three presenters of the great gala, which is held at the Pala Alpitour pavilion in Turin (Italy). 25 countries participate. Follow the festival live here with journalists from EL PAÍS.