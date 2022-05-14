key moments
Chanel Terrero has performed her theme SloMo in the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 shortly before ten at night. She has finished a powerful performance amidst standing ovations. The Spanish candidacy has the possibility of obtaining the best classification for Spain in the last 17 years. It will be so if the expectations of the official bookmakers are met, which place the song among the five favorites to win. This edition is marked by the invasion in Ukraine, which has caused the expulsion of the Russian representative from the contest. Also that Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian rap and folk band, which has participated after 10 at night, is the favorite choice of the public with its theme Stephanie. At 10:43 p.m. Sweden acts and at 10:55 p.m. the United Kingdom, two other favorites. At the beginning of the night, Laura Pausini has sung several of her best-known songs in different languages. With the singer Mika and the presenter Alessandro Cattelan they make up the three presenters of the great gala, which is held at the Pala Alpitour pavilion in Turin (Italy). 25 countries participate. Follow the festival live here with journalists from EL PAÍS.
Sigrid’s friend
This Norwegian-born singer grew up in Greece until her parents moved back to Norway. There she became friends with one of the great stars of recent European pop, Sigrid, with whom she shared a class at school. In Die Together makes it very clear that both are united by the same musical references. When she passes Eurovision, Amanda will focus on her final exams to complete her Medicine degree. In recent days she has been fighting with Chanel for the fifth place among the favorites of this edition in the official bets.
17. Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
Best placed for betting is Greece, with Amanda Tenfjord and the theme Die Together. A pop ballad in English that becomes more intense and epic as it progresses
We raise the stakes
After Chanel’s performance, Spain has risen one position in the official bets. She is now fourth favourite, overtaking Italy.
Chanel, representative of Spain in the 2022 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, has defended the issue SloMo during Saturday night at the Pala Alpitour in Turin (Italy). The winner of the Benidorm Fest, who has participated in tenth position and as one of the favorite candidates of the night, has performed the theme composed by Leroy Sánchez on the Italian stage. Check out the full performance here.
Winner of The voice in Belgium in 2021, Jérémie Makiese is also a professional footballer and has recently signed as a goalkeeper for Virton’s Royal Excelsior, a Luxembourg team that participates in the second division of the Belgian league. He is accompanied on stage by several dancers from the television program that has made him famous.
16. Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
Jérémie Makiese competes for Belgium with the song TE Echo de menos. From their reaction when they announced that he was qualified for the finals, it seems like it was a surprise even to themselves. The bookmakers place it in the lower positions of the table
‘The voice’, pool of Eurovision candidates
the contest of The voice It is one of the great quarries of this edition of Eurovision. As with other candidates, winning that competition in his country has served Nadir Rustamli as a passport to Turin. He himself selected the candidate from Azerbaijan from a group of songs, a typical Eurovision ballad with piano and falsetto as main resources.
15. Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
The powerful voice of Nadir Rustamli and the theme face to black represent Azerbaijan with a ballad that managed to qualify for the second semi-final
a local star
This song that, for the first time in more than 20 years, brings Lithuanian to the Eurovision stage, after many participations choosing English as the language for its proposals, is not exactly among the favorites. Her interpreter, Monika Liu, is passionate about jazz and so famous in her country that she has been a jury of The voice and of Masked Singer.
14. Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimental
Lithuania is represented by Monika Liu and the song sentimental, a song in Lithuanian (always in favor of countries that sing in their own language) with a seventies air and elegant staging
television tribute
This 20-something Bavarian-born rapper is the son of an American turned German reality star. in your topic Rockstars, sung in English, there is not a single gram of German culture. His North American nationality weighs much more. Malik Harris has explained that he composed it after watching an episode of his favorite television series: the office by Steve Carell.
13. Germany: Malik Harris-Rockstars
We passed the halfway point of the performances with Germany. Malik Harris performs Rockstars. He cooks it and he eats it, because he sings, plays piano and guitar and raps, all in one.
The story behind ‘Stefania’
Ukraine is the favorite to win Eurovision 2022 and not only because of the solidarity that it arouses among the audience after the Russian invasion. The country has managed to qualify for the final all 12 times it has entered the contest. And he has won twice, in 2004 and 2016. Stephanie, the song with which he competes this year, could not have a more universal theme. The leader of the Kalush Orchestra composed it with his mother in mind. In recent weeks it has taken on new meanings. Attention to the clothing, instruments and scenery of the group, full of references to the Ukrainian national identity.
12. Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
The group Kalush Orchestra represents Ukraine, favorite of the night according to bookmakers, which puts on stage a mixture of folklore and tradition with rap and electronics in the theme Stephaniea risky but effective bet
Rythm change
The Netherlands is among the six countries that have won the festival the most times, but has not sung in Dutch in the final since 1998. At 21, Stien den Hollander, whose stage name is S10, has been publishing music for more than five years. by dieptethe theme with which he competes in Eurovision, recalls the episodes of sadness he experienced when he suffered from depression as a teenager.
