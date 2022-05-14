Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Respectful of the decision made by the state governor regarding the suspension of HEctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda as Secretary of Health in the state, the deputy brunette, Feliciano Castro Melendrez, He was confident that this situation will not bring repercussions neither within Congress, nor to Morena’s party.

without affectations

Castro Meléndrez stressed that it is the power of the state governor to remove from office whoever he deems necessary, noting that what happened with story It has no political overtones.

“It is not a circumstance of political calculation, but a decision that the governor raised in the framework precisely of the fight against violence and to generate an environment of support for the exercise of freedom of expression, and that from the government itself it can be preached with the example that there will be no action against journalists based on any comment or note.”

He assured that the Congress has managed to establish a circumstance to make dialogue and democratic understanding the routes to follow, and stressed that there is a very good relationship between all the forces, despite the differences that may exist.

“This does not mean that we do not have differences, but we have the capacity and sensitivity, all the forces, to deal with them, there is no problem.”

As for the perspective that can be had of Morena before the determination made by the governor, the deputy ruled out that there could be consequences as a party or lose confidence and credibility.

“Morena is the citizenship in movement for the transformation of Sinaloa and the country. We are summoned to generate a transformation that means, from culture, to make another policy.”